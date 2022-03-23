The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,163.94 points, to reflect a growth of 0.02% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.41%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N3.98 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 23rd March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.42 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed flat as CAP led 16 gainers, and 16 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,447.50 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAP up +10.00% to close at N19.80

LEARNAFRI up +9.60% to close at N2.17

CHAMPION up +9.09% to close at N2.04

STERLING up +3.95% to close at N1.58

CONOIL up +2.92% to close at N24.70

NGX Top ASI losers

FCMB down – 8.72% to close at N3.35

MBENEFIT down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

ABCTRANS down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

PHARMDEKO down – 5.98% to close at N1.73

FTNCOCOA down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 68,817,180

ACCESS – 38,641,050

UBA – 30,913,307

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N621,972,450.70

MTNN – N544,641,135.10

ACCESS – N384,118,847.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being flat as 16 gainers equalled 16 losers.