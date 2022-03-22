The Federal Government of Nigeria announced that inbound passengers arriving in Nigeria would no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.
This was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi on Monday evening.
This comes as Nigerians have been questioning the need to take a PCR Test while arriving Nigeria when most countries had dropped the law.
JUST IN:
Effective Monday, 4th April, 2022
In-bound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving Nigeria will NO LONGER be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test.
Instead, a FREE rapid antigen test will be administered within the airport arrival hall (fully-vaxxed only)
What they are saying
The announcement shared on social media by the President’s aide stated that effective Monday, 4th April 2022, “In-bound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving Nigeria will NO LONGER be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test.
“Instead, a FREE rapid antigen test will be administered within the airport arrival hall (fully-vaxxed only).”
“Passengers who are UNVACCINATED or PARTIALLY vaccinated shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival. Such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the travel platform,” it added.
In case you missed it
- Earlier this year, the Lagos State Government announced the reduction of the cost of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from N50,400 to N45,250 at its accredited private laboratories.
- It added that further reviews would be made in due course, especially as the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign gained momentum and noted that PCR tests at approved public health laboratories and sample collection centres in the state remained free for citizens.
