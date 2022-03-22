The Federal Government of Nigeria announced that inbound passengers arriving in Nigeria would no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

This was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi on Monday evening.

This comes as Nigerians have been questioning the need to take a PCR Test while arriving Nigeria when most countries had dropped the law.

JUST IN: Effective Monday, 4th April, 2022 In-bound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving Nigeria will NO LONGER be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test. Instead, a FREE rapid antigen test will be administered within the airport arrival hall (fully-vaxxed only) — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 21, 2022

The announcement shared on social media by the President’s aide stated that effective Monday, 4th April 2022, “In-bound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving Nigeria will NO LONGER be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test.

“Instead, a FREE rapid antigen test will be administered within the airport arrival hall (fully-vaxxed only).”

“Passengers who are UNVACCINATED or PARTIALLY vaccinated shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival. Such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the travel platform,” it added.

Earlier this year, the Lagos State Government announced the reduction of the cost of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from N50,400 to N45,250 at its accredited private laboratories.

It added that further reviews would be made in due course, especially as the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign gained momentum and noted that PCR tests at approved public health laboratories and sample collection centres in the state remained free for citizens.