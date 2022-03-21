The Ukrainian Government has refused to give up the city of Mariupol to the Russian forces. Contrary to the demand of Russian forces, the Ukrainian forces have said ‘No’ to neither surrendering the city not laying down their arms.

This was confirmed by Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister at the early hours of Monday.

According to him, surending the city was not an option.

What the Ukrainian prime minister is saying

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that Ukraine’s response has already been communicated to Russia.

He said, “There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms, We have already informed the Russian side about this.”

Russia said to allow for safe passage out of Mariupol, a humanitarian corridor will be established only if mariupol surrenders.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the Director, Russian National Center for Defense Management on Sunday said;

“Lay down your arms, A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed. “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”

What you should know

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had appealed to the Israeli parliament to sell its Iron Dome missile defence system to Ukraine.

In a video addressing Israel parliament on Sunday, he said “Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,”

While questioning why Israel is yet to sanction Russia President Zelenskiy said “We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business,”

Responding to President Zelenskiy, Yair Lapid, Israel’s Foreign Minister said Israel had sent a field hospital and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Speaking further he said, Israel would continue to assist as much as it can.