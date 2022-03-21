The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”), Temi Popoola has expressed the organization’s interest in grooming the next generation of capital market players.

He disclosed this during a Digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the 26th Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games hosted by the University of Lagos (“The University” or “UNILAG”) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

In his opening remarks, Popoola said, “We are eager to work with the University of Lagos to create courses that can produce degrees that are closely related to the capital market. Whilst our manpower training has focused on stakeholders within the capital market ecosystem in the past, we see the student community as potential participants that can be instrumental in improving our value chain.

“Our efforts at raising awareness around the opportunities and benefits of the capital market must extend to the crop of individuals who do not educated about the workings of capital market, many of whom are in universities across the Country. Given the youthful composition of the Nigerian population estimated at 60% of the total population, active participation by this demography is of critical importance to the growth of the capital market. We will continue leverage technology to further digitize process flows across the intermediaries accessing the market.”

On his part, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, FAS, appreciated Nigerian Exchange Limited the opportunity to leverage the Closing Gong Ceremony raise awareness for the NUGA Games.

He said, “This competition will attract the world to the University of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole to showcase the good things that are happing in the country and NGX is partpop of the platforms that is bringing good things to Nigeria. The competition will be a cosmopolitan event because events will be hosted across multiple locations in Lagos State including Teslim Balogun Stadium, Rowe Park, Yaba and amongst other venues.

This year, the NUGA Games is themed, “Education and Culture”, to showcase the cultural heritage of Lagos. We are expecting over 9,000 students and observers from about 75 universities that have registered to participate in the games and will all be hosted during the event. Through this event, we continue our ongoing partnership with NGX in the areas of research, innovation and education bring solutions to some of the country’s challenges and showcase the University of Lagos as the University of First Choice.”