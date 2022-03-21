The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 7 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,251.93 points, to reflect a decline of 0.07% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.62%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N16.56 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 21th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.47 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as GUINNESS led 15 gainers, and 22 Losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,535.49 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at N71.50

ROYALEX up +8.33% to close at N1.30

MBENEFIT up +8.00% to close at N0.27

LASACO up +6.00% to close at N1.06

LIVESTOCK up +5.62% to close at N1.69

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 10.00% to close at N0.72

BERGER down – 9.64% to close at N7.50

IKEJAHOTEL down – 8.76% to close at N1.25

CHAMPIONS down – 8.07% to close at N2.05

UPDC down – 8.00% to close at N0.92

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 27,188,057

ZENITH – 19,926,227

UBA – 18,736,594

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N534,679,682.95

GTCO – N482,362,314.15

ACCESS – N265,421,445.10

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 15 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.