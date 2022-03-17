Troika IO’s Redeem integrates with Circle to enhance its marketplace and API services for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The company is known for producing the USD Coin (USDC), the US dollar-backed stablecoin. For the development of its digital currency, MoneyGram, Mastercard, and Plaid have partnered with the company.

Businesses of all sizes can now access internet-based payments and financial infrastructure thanks to Circle Internet Financial, LLC, an American company.

What you should know

For NFT consumers in the Metaverse, this integration enables seamless, trusted payments for TMG’s brand clients.

To support the next generation of apps, NFTs, and smart contracts on the Stacks blockchain, Troika IO’s Redeeem platform offers zero gas fees, great customer support, and developer-friendly APIs.

By integrating with Circle’s payment solutions, Troika IO’s brand customers can offer consumers the option of buying NFTs using debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and wire transfers through a seamless, fully automated process.

Troika IO and Redeeem can then facilitate additional payment options, increased trading limits, near-instant settlement times, lower operational costs, more compliance oversight, and improved user experiences for NFT consumers.

What they are saying

Kyle Hill, President and Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO further said “As we enter a more regulated environment, we are pleased to have support from leading crypto institutions like Circle, which will power our NFT marketplace, Wallet APIs, and other blockchain services, that will open up new possibilities in the Metaverse for Troika’s brand clients.”

He added that integration with Circle’s payments and payouts infrastructure will help us reach new customers faster, scale our technology more efficiently, and create more financial inclusion globally.

Troika IO’s Redeeem marketplace and its APIs will become more secure and accessible with the Circle and Plaid integrations, enabling NFTs’ underlying technology to expand beyond art and collectibles into a broader range of areas including sports, games, luxury goods, and real estate.