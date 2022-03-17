Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo has been officially sworn in as Governor of Anambra State.

Speaking today during his official swearing in as governor of the state, Soludo promised to be prudent and accountable with taxes and added that the state will win under his administration.

It would be recalled that Soludo won the Anambra Governorship election under the All Progressive Grand Alliance Party.

What the newly-inaugurated governor is saying

Soludo said he is committed to accountable and judicious use of taxes and promised to protect the financial and economic interests of the state.

He stated that “The conspiracy of silence from the elite and other parties must end”, adding that those who would be hired under his administration must step up and show leadership. He assured that Anambra state will win under his administration following in steps of it promises.

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Charles Soludo announced the launch of a Talent Data Bank for indigenes seeking to be part of his administration through volunteering or seeking a political appointment or career in paid public service positions.

He stated that his administration is committed to giving everyone who has the requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

More details soon…