The Anambra State Governor-elect Charles Soludo has announced the launch of a Talent Data Bank for indigenes seeking to be part of his administration through volunteering or seeking a political appointment or career in paid public service positions.

Soludo disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening announcing a launch of an online system to collect information.

He said his administration has a comprehensive outline of political offices, public service, and volunteer options, and hopes to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity.

What Soludo is saying

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said that his newly elected administration will assume office on the 17th of March 2022, and a Transition Committee mandated to ensure a seamless transition will among other things produce a Talent Data Bank which his office “will use as a tool for recruiting a talented team & volunteers who will serve Ndi Anambra in the course of his administration”

He stated that his administration is committed to giving everyone who has the requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

“Therefore, to enable an accessible, open, credible, and competitive process, the Governor-Elect has approved the launch of the online system to collect information on available competencies, experiences, and passion through a platform,” he said.

He added that the platform is designed for Anambra indigenes to “Express Interest in volunteering or seeking a political appointment or career in paid public service positions.

“This Talent DataBank offers a transparent and level playing field for talent search and team selection processes that are consistent with the vision of the Governor-Elect.

“We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to transform Anambra State into a livable and prosperous smart megacity.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State governor-elect, revealed that his official vehicles will be the Nigerian-made Innoson Vehicles. He also appointed former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, as the Chairperson of his Transition Committee.