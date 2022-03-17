The British High Commission in Nigeria has responded to media claims of a temporary suspension of priority visas for students, with the focus now on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

This was disclosed in a statement by the UK embassy in Nigeria as it stated that the Visa Application Centres are still open in Nigeria.

It added that the temporary visa suspension only applies to added value “Priority” and “Super Priority” visa services.

What they are saying

British High Commission said that it is aware of reports circulating in the Nigerian media and online that the UK has suspended student, work and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

It said, “This is not true. It is still possible to apply for any category of UK Visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via our Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.

“Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, this includes, family, work and visit visas.”

It added that due to the reprioritisation of resources in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine, the UK has temporarily suspended its priority visa service.

“This temporary suspension only applies to UKVI’s expedited, added value ‘Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services. This suspension is to enable the UK’s global visa operation to prioritise application for the new Ukraine Family Scheme,” it stated.

It added that it will issue an updated statement the moment Priority and Super Priority visa services resume.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the UK Embassy said Customers with standard applications in study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application. As a result of prioritising applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, they said UKVI has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for new study, work, and family applications.