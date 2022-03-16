Amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Spanish football giants, Real Madrid has announced it will donate the sum of €1million through the Real Madrid Foundation to help alleviate the humanitarian needs of those displaced in Ukraine.

The money will be donated to the “Everyone with Ukraine” campaign, which was launched by the Real Madrid Foundation early this month. The funds will be donated to the Red Cross and UNHCR, as well as to other Foundation partners in conflict areas.

The announcement was made via the club’s website.

“Real Madrid C.F. will donate one million euros to the “Everyone with Ukraine” campaign, which was launched by the Real Madrid Foundation on 5 March,” the statement read.

The Spanish club also announced that the ‘Everyone with Ukraine’ campaign by the club’s Foundation will continue as long as necessary to support and aid those in need.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia started three weeks ago and according to data gathered by the UNCHR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), more than three million citizens have now fled the country.

European football governing body, UEFA also pledged a €1million donation to help children in Ukraine as well as child refugees in neighbouring countries through the UEFA Foundation for Children.

Premier League clubs have also shown their support for Ukraine through various ways which include:

Donation

Moment of reflection and solidarity by match officials, players, fans, club staff and managers.

Donation of profits from shirt sales by Brighton

Club captains wearing special armbands in Ukraine colours

Words of support shown on LED perimeter boards and big screens at stadiums.