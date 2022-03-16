Increasing geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect global markets, especially as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China. Due to the conflict and heavy sanctions against Russia, the financial markets have been shaken since late February.

As a result, many markets have experienced extreme volatility, especially in currency markets, as traders make leverage on such volatility.

Salary.com shows the average foreign exchange trader salary at the world’s largest economy pegged around $100,913 as of February 25, 2022, with the range typically falling between $62,882 and $138,590.

Currency trading is considered to be among the most lucrative jobs. Approximately 5% of currency traders around the world are bank employees, with the remaining 95% being retail forex speculators. Even so, these few bank traders control 92% of all forex volumes globally.

A number of these markets are easily accessible and there is always open trading time somewhere. You can still trade even if you work full-time or have children at home. Finding the right market and opportunity is key.

Although trading may seem easy, it can be incredibly challenging. While almost anyone can enter the market, only a few succeed.

According to public data, 73%-95% of currency brokers’ clients lose money. Every trader loses money, but there are always plenty who aren’t profitable.

It’s important to find a reputable and preferably regulated broker and open an account with him/her in order to start buying and selling foreign currencies on your own.

Risk Management

Forex trading or any kind of trading for that matter has one critical rule: Never risk more money than you can afford to lose. Beginners especially tend to avoid following this rule because they believe it “won’t happen to them”.

In the first place, you run the risk of losing all your trading capital; and in the second place, trading with funds from which you live will add extra pressure and emotional stress to your trading, which may compromise your decision-making abilities and increase the chances of making mistakes.

For this reason, it is wise to trade “conservative amounts” from your disposable income. You shouldn’t trade if you can’t afford to lose your money.

Trading strategy

Once you’ve chosen your strategy, the next step is crucial. Trades must be made based on the money you have and the interests you have. After that, you should develop a trading strategy, which is a business plan, since you are now in the business of trading. Comparing the services of several internet brokers should follow. Ask for assistance from a mentor. Now you’re ready to trade.

In order to weather the currency market’s inherent volatility, deal with uncertainty, and limit their market exposure when holding open positions, successful currency traders utilize risk management techniques.

Leverage

Due to its ability to invest with margin, currency trading is generally considered a high-risk investment. The risk level is very high.

You can be provided leverage, which is when you receive a small loan from your broker to invest in the forex market. Compared to traditional banks and stockbrokers, forex offers margins that are orders of magnitude greater.

The consequence of this is that the impact of small currency changes is magnified. This makes it possible for you to make quite a lot of money. However, you can also lose quite a lot of money.

Just because many people are attracted to forex because of the margin does not mean that you have to invest in a very risky manner.

The highest leverage is not necessary. Large trades are not necessary. They are only offered as possibilities, but it is up to you to decide how much risk you’re willing to take.

Bottom line

Despite its lucrative nature, the temptation to take unnecessary risks is strong among many currency traders. Most often, that’s what keeps them from becoming consistently profitable traders.