Sujimoto is looking for the best accountant! An all-round, versatile, certified and exposed financial expert with local and international fundraising experience, with a proven background in management of accounts, and a demonstrated character for financial prudence, diligence, integrity and hard work. We are in actual fact in search of an ‘ijebu spender’, one who understands money management, budget forecasts, as well as an ability to track payments to internal and external stakeholders.

Most importantly, candidates with local and international fundraising experience will have an added advantage; we must be sincere to say that experience will also play a vital role in our final selection of candidates; however, we are looking to fill the role of an excellent accountant. Experience working with any of the big auditing firms will also give candidates a upper-hand, as well as other recognizable accounting certifications including – ACCA, CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA amongst others.

To be successful in this role, candidates must have a flair for financial prudence, ability to work under pressure, diligence and hard work, preparing financials, as well as excellent cash flow projections and many other top industry skill and competence.

So, do you believe you have the integrity and the capacity required for this position? Then send your CV to bestfin@sujimotonig.com using Accountant as the subject of the email. Please note, do not apply if you are not the BEST.