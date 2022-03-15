Commercial real estate development activity in Lagos increased by 19% in 2021 compared to 2020 in a return to market activity in the city’s construction industry according to Estate Intel’s data. In this article we look at the top 10 contractors (by number of projects on Ei) driving the construction industry in Lagos.

1. Cappa and D’ Alberto Plc

Cappa and D’ Alberto Plc is a general contracting company located in Lagos Island with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 42 projects by this firm which include; Civic Tower in Victoria Island, BAT Rising Sun and Cuddle by Cadwell in Ikoyi

Civic Tower in Victoria Island

2. ITB Nigeria

ITB Nigeria is a general contracting company located in Ikoyi with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 23 projects by this firm which include; La Definition in Victoria Island, Heritage Place and Kings Tower in Ikoyi

Kings Tower in Ikoyi

3. EL-ALAN Construction Company Ltd

EL-ALAN is a general contracting company located in Ikoyi with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 20 projects by this firm which include;, Bluewater Apartments in Lekki Phase 1 ,39 Bourdillon and No. 4 Bourdillon of Ikoyi

No. 4 Bourdillon of Ikoyi

4. Black Diamond Engineering Ltd

Black Diamond Engineering Ltd is a general contracting company located in Lekki Phase 1 with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 19 projects in which this firm is part of the project team. However, 16 of these projects have Black Diamond Engineering Ltd as the Main Contractor. Some of these include; Pacific Heights in Oniru, Eyes of Lagos and The Luxuria in Ikoyi.

The Luxuria in Ikoyi.

5. Al- Mansour Contracting Construction Limited

Al- Mansour Contracting Construction Limited is a general contracting company located in Ikoyi with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 14 projects in which this firm is part of the project team. However, 13 of these projects have Al- Mansour Contracting Construction Limited as the Main Contractor. Some of these include; Oxygen Apartments in Lekki Phase 1 Crystal Tower and, Madina Tower in Victoria Island

Madina Tower in Victoria Island

6. Formwork Limited

Formwork Limited is a general contracting company located in Lekki Phase 1 with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 13 projects in which this firm is part of the project team. However, 12 of these projects have Formwork Limited as the Main Contractor. Some of these include; 24 Adeyemi Lawson in Victoria Island, R & 2 Tower in Lekki Phase 1 and A.M. Hotels in Rivers.

24 Adeyemi Lawson in Ikoyi

7. Exceltech Global Resources Limited

Exceltech Global Resources Limited Formwork Limited is a general contracting company located in Ogba with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 10 projects by this firm which include; ARM Life PLC Office in Victoria Island, Borno Street Residence and P21 in Banana Island

ARM Life PLC Office in Victoria Island

8. Monterosa Construction Limited

Monterosa Construction Limited is a general contracting company located in Lagos Island with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 9 projects by this firm which include; Novare Lekki Mall in Sangotedo, Lake Point Towers and Desiderata in Banana Island.

Lake Point Towers in Banana Island

9. Business Contracting Limited

Business Contracting Limited is a general contracting company located in Victoria Island with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 8 projects handled by this firm which include; Iconic Towers in Victoria Island, Alliance Place in Ikoyi and Everty One Tower (formerly Cornerstone HQ) in Oniru.

Alliance Place in Ikoyi

10. Cavalli Project Limited

Cavalli Project Limited is a general contracting company located in Ikoyi with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 9 projects in which this firm is part of the project team. However, 5 of these projects have Cavalli Project Limited as the Main Contractor. Some of these include; Pacific Tower, Knight’s Place, and Empire Royale in Oniru,

Empire Royale in Oniru

