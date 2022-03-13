The Nigerian equities market rebounded from its bearish trade last week as the All-Share index gained 0.36% in the week ended 11th March 2022. This is following the 0.13 decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 0.36% from 47,268.61 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 47,437.48 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N25.57 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to +0.09% and a year-to-date gain of 11.05%.

Equity market performance

A total of 2.78 billion shares valued at N23.86 billion were traded during the week across 22,970 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 1.37 billion units of shares valued at N23.786 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 28,809 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 2.4 billion shares valued at N14.03 billion traded in 11,900 deals; hereby contributing 85.69% and 58.80% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 73.38 million shares worth N305.94 million in 996 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 60.832 million shares worth N3.087 billion in 2,707 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FCMB Group Plc, Unity Bank Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc, accounted for 1.633 billion shares worth N5.486 billion in 1,395 deals, contributing 58.36% and 22.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Consumer goods, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 0.52%, 2.22% and 0.13% respectively While NGX AseM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign bond indices closed flat.

Top gainers for the week

Top losers for the week

Thirty-six (36) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-two (22) equities in the previous week. Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, lower than forty-nine (49) equities in the previous week, while Eighty-seven (87) equities remained unchanged higher than eighty-five (85) equities recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Wema Bank suspended trading activities on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 in preparation for the share reconstruction of the Bank’s issued and fully paid shares from 38,574,466,082 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each to 12,858,155,360 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the ratio of one (1) for every three (3) shares held.

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPS)

In terms of Exchange-traded products traded on the Exchange, a total of 17,399 units valued at N933,567 were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 1.586 units valued at N24.867 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

The products traded during the week include VETGRIF30, STANBICETF30, NEWGOLD, and VETBANK.

Bonds

A total of 10,306 units valued at N10.780 billion were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 136,800 units valued at N149.010 million transacted last week in 23 deals.

The traded bonds were, FGSUK2027S3, FGSUK2025S2, and FGS202396.