The Nigerian Content Development and Monitory Board announced that the Duport Modular Refinery would be launched by the end of March 2022 to address Nigeria’s local fuel issues.

This was announced by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote after he undertook an assessment visit and participated in the 1st quarter board meeting of the directors at Duport Energy Park in Egbokor, Edo state on Wednesday.

He added that Duport Energy Park would also contain a CNG gas processing plant, 10 megawatts power plant, and a data house.

What the NCDMB is saying

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote said the Duport Modular Refinery was financed with equity participation by the NCDMB and will be ready for commissioning by end of March 2022.

Wabote added that “Duport Energy Park is the first integrated energy park in Nigeria, with a 2,500 barrels refinery, CNG Gas processing plant, 10 megawatts power plant, and a world-class data center.

“The progress made by the project is impressive considering the various challenges posed by COVID-19, travel restrictions and other issues.”

The Managing Director of Midstream Company Limited, Dr. Akintoye Akindele said, “NCDMB has been a big part of Duport’s success story. It takes more than finance but also advice, technical and commercial to build a novel and unique project.”

He urged that the park will refine crude oil into naphtha, AGO, otherwise known as diesel, Heavy Fuel Oil and DPK, known popularly as kerosine as well as process gas to CNG, LPG and LNG, adding that the facility is the second firm in Nigeria to acquire a tier-4 data center license.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) announced that it has secured approval to produce Liquified Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) to ensure 10 percent of current nationwide demand.