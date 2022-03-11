The Nigerian and Japanese governments have announced the launch of an idea hatch (i-Hatch) startup incubator programme for bootcamps to develop scalable business models in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by National Center for AI and Robotics in Nigeria (NCAIR) alongside the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi with other dignitaries from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The programme is expected to focus on ICT innovations and entrepreneurship

What they are saying

NCAIR said the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa, hosted the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi alongside fellow dignitaries from the Japan International Cooperation Agency during the opening ceremony of Idea Hatch (iHatch) startup incubation programme COHORT ONE-2022.

They added that the programme was organised by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, which is a subsidiary of NITDA, in partnership with the Japanese government, “with the aim to mentor young Nigerians through a series of mentorship, lectures and bootcamps to develop scalable business models in Nigeria.”

“The programme will focus on ICT innovations and entrepreneurship to accelerate the process of bringing innovative ideas to life, thereby generating the much-needed jobs for the teeming youths and catalysing the Nigerian Digital Economy to the next level,” they added.

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi stated that the total trade volume between Nigeria and Japan is $1 billion annually. He added that Japan is also committed to the safety and stability of the Gulf of Guinea to improve maritime trade in Nigeria and West Africa.