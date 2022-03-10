The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 28 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,287.09 points, to reflect a growth of 0.28% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.70%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N71.54 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 9th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.49 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as PRESCO led 30 gainers, and 12 Losers topped by ELLAHLAKES at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,540.65 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESCO up +10.00% to close at N114.95

PHARMDEKO up +9.89% to close at N2.00

LINKASS up +9.80% to close at N0.56

ROYALEX up +9.63% to close at N1.48

RTBRISCOE up +8.93% to close at N0.61

NGX Top ASI losers

ELLAHLAKES down – 9.92% to close at N3.45

MAYBAKER down – 9.91% to close at N4.91

NEIMETH down – 9.34% to close at N1.65

NIGERINS down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

CUTIX down – 7.26% to close at N2.30

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FBNH – 108,614,570

GTCO – 54,133,508

UCAP – 25,292,457

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N1,428,321,573.20

FBNH – N1,248,914,384.20

NESTLE – N1,022,791,230.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 30 gainers surpassed 12 losers.