Sterling Bank’s Executive Director, Institutional Banking Group, Emmanuel Emefienim has resigned from the services of the Bank with effect from March 1, 2022.

In his resignation announcement on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman noted that “Emmanuel had more than 10 years of a successful career at Sterling. A man with deep faith in God, love for family and community, his contribution to what this institution is today is immeasurable. As a colleague of many years, I can attest to his business acumen, team spirit and commitment to the Bank.’’

Mr Suleiman highlighted Emmanuel’s outstanding career journey… ‘’He started his banking career with Oceanic Bank Plc (now Ecobank Nigeria) where he worked from 1992 -1997, rising to the position of Head, Credit & Marketing. He then moved to United Bank for Africa as Manager, Commercial Banking (1997-2000). Emmanuel also worked in Savannah Bank Plc and FSB International (now Fidelity Bank Plc) over a 6-year period before joining Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB) in 2006. While in ETB, he excelled and rose to the position of Zonal Business Director. Following the acquisition of ETB and its consolidation into Sterling Bank in 2011, Emmanuel assumed the position of Regional Business Executive covering South-South 2 Region, a role in which he excelled, leading to the expansion of his responsibilities to cover South-South 1 region.’’

“Aside from being awarded Best performing Group Head (Regional Businesses) at various times, Emmanuel ran the most profitable Regional Business bank wide for 6 consecutive years (2011- 2017); Based on his exceptional performance, he was promoted to the position of General Manager in 2016; And in 2018, appointed to the Board of Sterling Bank as Executive Director, Institutional Banking Directorate.’’

Suleiman further noted that “Emmanuel is a leader with outstanding qualities and has consistently delivered value, given his best at all times, and taken ownership in very difficult situations. By all standards, he is a professional par excellence. It has been a pleasure working alongside him, and he will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Emefienim has moved on immediately to assume responsibilities as MD/CEO of Nigeria’s latest Commercial bank, Premium Trust Bank; his appointment having been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).