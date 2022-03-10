Real estate company, UPDC Plc, has announced the resignation of Mrs. Folakemi Fadahunsi from the company’s Board of Directors.

This was disclosed via a notice filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary and Legal Adviser, Folake Kalaro.

Mrs. Folakemi Fadahunsi resigned as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer after serving the board for 3 years since being appointed on March 19, 2019.

What you should know about Mrs. Folakemi Fadahunsi

Mrs. Fadahunsi is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Physics from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and a Masters of Business Administration from Manchester Business School, Manchester UK.

She started her career with Arthur Andersen (now KPMG. Professional Services) where she worked as an External Auditor for 4 years.

She also worked in the Consumer Services Sector with companies such as Honeywell Group and GlaxoSmithKline.

Her most recent experience before joining UPDC Plc was with Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC), where she worked for 5 years in the Advisory Finance and Accounting unit. Her experience cuts across Consumer Markets, Telecommunications and the Public sector.

In accepting her resignation, the Board expressed its appreciation to Mrs Folakemi Fadahunsi for her valuable contributions to the Company and wished her well in her future endeavours.