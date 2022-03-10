The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has urged all individual taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme to file their Annual Tax Returns on or before 31st March 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by Monsurat Amasa, Head, Corporate Communications of LIRS. The agency reaffirmed the deadline, stating that the directive is In accordance with provisions of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 2011 (as amended),

Recall in December Nairametrics reported that the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair had appealed to Lagos residents to comply with the directive to avoid penalties and other statutory sanctions.

What LIRS is saying

The Executive chairman noted that filing tax returns in the state should be done only through the link provided by LIRS.

He said “The obligation to file annual tax returns is stipulated in Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This provision makes it mandatory for all taxable person(s) to file a return of aggregate income from all sources for the preceding year with the State tax authority in which they are deemed resident within 90 days from the commencement of every new year of assessment.”

According to the statement, it is mandatory for all taxable persons in the state to register on the e-Tax portal which is built purposely for the convenience of taxpayers.

To ease compliance obligations for taxpayers, tax officers have been designated at various tax stations to assist individuals to carry out online registration and filing of tax returns on the e-Tax portal.

Taxpayers seeking more information are enjoined to visit the LIRS website: www.lirs.gov.ng or follow the various LIRS social media platforms: @lirsgovng, email: etaxinfo@lirs.net or call the LIRS customer care hotline: 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).