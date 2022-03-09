The Senate has rejected a request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to expunge Clause 84(12) of the Amended Electoral Act.

In a unanimous voice vote on Wednesday, the lawmakers disagreed with a motion that the bill be read and considered for a second time.

While a few lawmakers were of the opinion that the bill be reconsidered, the majority opposed the bill.

Putting the deliberation to a vote, those who opposed the bill were more than those who

consented it.

In response, Senate President Ahmed Lawan ruled against the bill.

Details later…