New to Bybit’s wide array of trading tools is the P2P (peer-to-peer) platform. Now Nigerians can trade using NGN. P2P allows users to convert fiat currencies to crypto and vice versa. Simply put, it can be described as the “eBay of crypto”, facilitating the buying and selling of two users’ holdings at an optimal, agreed-upon price between both parties.

Bybit P2P is a decentralized system with no bridges or intermediaries. Payments take place directly between buyers’ bank accounts or crypto wallets, to sellers’ Bybit accounts.

Currently, the platform supports the trading of USDT, with more than 80 payment methods, including debit card, credit card, in-person cash payments, etc.

Buyers and sellers can connect directly from anywhere in the world. Plus, they stand to enjoy zero trading fees, zero required deposits, and no hidden fees.

P2P on Bybit is secure and easy to use. The system provides optimal matches between buyers and sellers for mutually beneficial trading. Should users encounter any issues, Bybit’s customer service support is available 24/7 to ensure a smooth process.

For a limited time period only, grab your share of a 100,000 USDT prize pool when you buy USDT on P2P Trading.

