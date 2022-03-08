FBN Holdings Plc has announced Adewale Arogundade as the Acting Company Secretary of the Group effective from March 7, 2022, following the redeployment of Seye Kosoko, the erstwhile company secretary in a new role.

According to the notification to the Nigerian Exchange Group signed by Ahmad Abdullahi, Chairman, Board of Directors of FBN Holdings, Kosoko who has been transferred to the commercial bank subsidiary will assist in improving the bank’s public sector subsidiary.

The statement reads, “In accordance with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Rule Book, the Board of Directors wishes to notify the NGX and the investing public that Mr. Adewale Arogundade, Assistant Company Secretary, FBN Holdings Plc, will assume the role of Acting Company Secretary effective March 7, 2022.

“This is following the transfer of the erstwhile Company Secretary, Mr. Seye Kosoko to our Commercial Banking Subsidiary, First Bank Nigeria Limited to support and further strengthen our Public-Sector Business in line with our Talent Management Framework”