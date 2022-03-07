The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that there would be planned power outages across Lagos State between 7th to 13th March 2022.

This was disclosed by the company in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The power outage comes at a period of low power and fuel supply which has plagued Nigerian consumers for the past weeks.

What Eko Disco is saying

Eko Electricity said in the statement that customers should be notified of a planned outage that will take place between 7th to 13th March 2022.

“The essence of the outage is to carry out qualitative maintenance, upgrade and rehabilitation on Nitel Injection Substation for efficient, stable and reliable supply.

It added that this will affect customers in Agege Motor Rd, Ladipo, Anipele, Iyala, Fatai Atere, Small scale, Obagun Road, FIRO, Ladipo Mkt, Oduduwa, Obagun, Palm Avenue, Buhari Rd, CAC str, Oshodi Express, Army Cantonment, Adedokun and environment.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that the FG gave reasons by power supply across the country has been bad, despite unannounced increase in electricity tariff by DisCos.

The DisCos had attributed the persistent poor supply to the load shedding by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as a result of power generation.

They said that the drop is due to low allocation from National Grid occasioned by low generation from the Generating Companies (GenCos).