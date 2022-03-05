The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has explained why it has revised the dress code of women police officers across the country as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved a new and improved dress code for them.

The police said that the new dress code for women police officers was approved due to the existence of the police workforce in every local government in the country with different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi also said that the review was done as a result of the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

What the NPF Spokesman is saying about the new dress code

Adejobi said the new dress code would permit female police officers to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

He said that the dress code was unveiled during the Inspector General of Police meeting with strategic police managers on Thursday.

The Police Spokesman said, “This therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management.

“Other countries that have adopted same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom.’’

He said the dress code was optional but added that senior women police officers had been urged to ensure compliance with the approved standard for those who would adopt it.

He said the development was in line with international best practices, to address the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.