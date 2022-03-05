The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation of a viral video on social media platforms showing kegs of petrol being shared as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos.

The action at the event which has elicited varying reactions from Lagosians, is coming at a time when petrol has become a very precious commodity owing to the current fuel scarcity being experienced by Nigerians across the country.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, who confirmed that the state government was looking into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate action.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy is saying

Omotosho in the statement said, ‘’There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.



‘’The Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.



‘’The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided.’’

What you should know

Recall that yesterday, a viral video was circulating on social media, showing guests being presented with kegs of petrol as souvenir, rather than the conventional souvenirs that have come to define parties in Nigeria.

According to reports, the incident was alleged to have occurred at an installation party of a fashion stylist’s traditional coronation.

For several weeks Nigerians including Lagosians have been battling with serious fuel scarcity with long queues of vehicles at filling stations.

Despite assurances from the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the fuel crisis has persisted with black marketers having a field day and making brisk business, with a litre of fuel selling as high as N300 to N500, as against the approved price of N165 per litre.