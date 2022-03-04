Dangote Sugar Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N1.00 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N2.50 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N1.50 per share which was paid on the 20th of May 2021, and a final dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share, yet to be approved by shareholders of the company and subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of June 1st, 2022.

Shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of June 1st, 2022.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), 24-48hrs after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 15th 2022, the dividend which amounts to N12.15 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at June 1st 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Veritas Registrar and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Dangote Sugar Plc has 12,146,878,241 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N191 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 3rd of March, 2022 at N15.60 per share and closed at N15.70 per share.

What you should know

Dangote Sugar Plc had released its Full Year 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N22.05 billion, representing a 26% decline from 2020 with revenue at N276 billion from N214 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N1.82kobo against N2.45kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have declined by 9.77% from N17.4 at the beginning of the year to N15.70 as at the time of writing this report.