The Federal government of Nigeria through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation has commenced the processes for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police over the $1.1 million fraud linked to Hushpupi.

Mr Kyari is to stand trial before the US District Court for the Central District of California, USA on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

A source confirmed the application process to Nairametrics on Thursday morning. The application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 was filed before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

What the AGF is saying

In a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday morning, the AGF acknowledged that his office received the extradition request of Mr Kyari.

He said, “After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice processed the application and forward the same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.”

He noted that extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components which are multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

More details soon…