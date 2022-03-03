The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 26 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,360.79 points, to reflect a decline of 0.26% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.87%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N65.72 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 2nd March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.52 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as ROYALEX led 15 gainers, and 34 Losers topped by NIGERINS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,644.35 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ROYALEX up +10.00% to close at N1.65

SEPLAT up +9.33% to close at N1034

MULTIVERSE up +9.09% to close at N0.24

NEM up +8.38% to close at N4.14

FCMB up +8.12% to close at N3.46

NGX Top ASI losers

NIGERINS down – 10.00% to close at N0.27

INTBREW down – 9.73% to close at N5.10

RTBRISCOE down – 9.09% to close at N0.70

NGXGROUP down – 8.70% to close at N23.10

CORNERST down – 8.57% to close at N0.64

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 29,205,592

UCAP – 28,340,044

ACCESS – 17,653,544

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N826,517,797.50

AIRTEL – N491,715,693.00

ZENITH – N470,728,878.60

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 15 gainers were surpassed by 34 losers.