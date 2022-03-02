Billionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk has responded to the tweet of the US President, Joe Biden, after the latter stated companies that are investing in electric cars while excluding Tesla.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden took to his Twitter page to tweet, “Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

The list excluded the American electric vehicle and clean energy company.

Musk, however, responded that, “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this Twitter]”. He also took a jab at the handler of the President’s Twitter account.

Not the first time Elon Musk attacks Joe Biden

This is not the first time that Tesla boss is having a tweet attack on the US President. In September 2021, after SpaceX completed a historic, private spaceflight, Elon Musk took a jab at the president, suggesting he was sleeping for not acknowledging the achievements of the businessman and his crew.

One of Musk’s followers on the social networking platform Twitter asked him, “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?” Musk replied, “He’s still sleeping.”

President Joe Biden got majority of his support from union voters and pledged to be the most “pro union president you’ve ever seen” as a result of this He and the democrats started looking to pass a bill that would include a $7,500 tax credit for anybody buying an electric vehicle, which would effectively cut the price by that amount.

The credit would only apply to vehicles made in the United States, so imports wouldn’t qualify. And there would be an additional $4,500 credit for Electric Vehicles built at a union plant. However, Tesla is not a Unionized automaker and this caused him to protest the bill as it favored unionized automakers over unionized ones.

In January, a petition started by Elon Musk supporters for the President to recognize Tesla was posted on Twitter to which Elon Musk responded “For reasons unknown, @potus is unable to say the word ‘Tesla,’

However, the fact that Tesla was not mentioned in the President’s tweet may seem like a deliberate decision to ignore the efforts of the company, his tweet may be as a result of the fact that Ford and General Motors are only now investing in the electric vehicle sector and are investing a huge sum.

It is widely known that U.S based Tesla is currently the highest world producer of Electric vehicles. According to HT autos, Tesla, SAIC Motors, Volkswagen group, BYD and Hyundai are the top 5 electric vehicle producers in the world currently.

In addition to being the top producer of electric vehicles in the world, Tesla has created a lot of employment opportunities in various states in the U.S including California where it has its head office since its inception in 2003.