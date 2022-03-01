The House of Representatives has passed a bill for an act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for independent candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils elections.

The bill was passed on Tuesday during plenary as members of the House voted electronically.

With the passage of the bill, aspirants will now be able to contest for political positions without political parties.

The bill was voted with 269 Ayes and 28 Nays

Details soon…