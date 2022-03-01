Nigeria’s House of Reps has passed a bill to allow states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid, and for related matters.

This was passed during Tuesday’s plenary session where the House voted on multiple bills.

The bill to enable states to generate transmit and distribute electricity was voted for 298 to 2.

What the House of Reps is saying

The House of Reps said “A Bill For An Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters”

On Education, the House stated that a Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make free, compulsory and basic education a fundamental right of all citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and related matters, which the votes were Ayes 307 and Nays 1.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Abubakar Aliyu, the Minister of Power has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has plans to ensure that the electricity supply industry in Nigeria is jointly owned by the federal government and the private sector.

The minister said the Federal Government is open to partnering with investors in order to improve power supply in Nigeria.