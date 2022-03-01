Dangote Cement Plc has announced a final dividend of N20 per share for the financial year ended December 2021. This is up 25% from the N16 announced for the 2020 financial year. The firm did not pay any interim dividend during the course of the year.

The dividend is subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on May 30, 2022.

The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The total payout will amount to N340.8 billion and will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday, May 30, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Coronation Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Dangote Cement Plc has 17,040,507,405 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N4.66 trillion as at the time of this writing. The cement giant’s share price closed the trading session yesterday 28th of February, 2022 at N273.50 per share.

What you should know

Dangote Cement Plc has released its Full Year 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December, 2021.

Its revenue grew by 33.79% from N1.03 trillion to N1.38 trillion in the current period.

In the same vein, profit after tax grew by 32.01% to N364.4 billion, from N276.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. Its EPS also grew by 31.6% from 16.14 to 21.24.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have improved by 6.42% from N257 at the beginning of the year to N273.50 as at the time of writing this report. The share price traded a 52-week high of N284.90 in January 2022.