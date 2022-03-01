Lafarge Plc released its FY 2021 results reporting a profit of N51 billion, representing 65% increase year on year.
The result is on the back of an inflationary year, where cement prices had experienced a consistent increase within the period thereby increasing company’s sales.
A further look at the result shows that the company’s profit was driven by a significant rise in sales of the company’s segments, that is, Cement, aggregate and concrete, and other products.
More details coming soon…
