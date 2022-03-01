234Parts, the automotive spare parts technology start-up is extending its diagnostics service to key cities in Nigeria. This is in response to the growing demand for its expert car diagnostics services from customers outside Lagos.

Launched in 2019, 234Parts has in the ensuing years established itself as Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest online auto spare parts marketplace. 234parts offers a blend of classified and e-commerce services to customers. The service is delivered via a growing vendor base of over 6,500 spare parts dealers carrying spares for aftermarket vehicles of most vehicle brands and an affiliate workshop network of about 1,300 outlets. With this network, 234parts is poised to organise the fragmented automotive maintenance supply chain space across the region.

The current expansion drive will cover key cities like Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Ogun and Owerri in its first phase, with 19 additional locations to follow in the coming months.

“We are incredibly excited about this expansion.” Says Godson Nkeokelonye, the Chief Executive officer of 234Parts. He goes on to add; “As a major lead generator, this service (Diagnostics) has boosted our customer acquisition and growth drive in the last two quarters during which it was available only to customers in the Lagos area. It is a valuable resource to the car owner as it is estimated that blind fixes cost car owners about 250% more.”

Mr. Adeniyi Balogun (Head of Operations, 234Parts.com) revealed that over 85% of vehicles on the Nigerian roads are either aged or at end-of-life. Owing to their age, this category of vehicles is characterised by consistently rising maintenance costs. Getting it right in maintaining these vehicles requires a fine balance between Diagnostics, Spare Parts and experienced mechanics/workshops. “Our mission is to organise these services in a manner that delivers convenience, trust, value for money and the elusive peace of mind that every car owner yearns for.

234parts diagnostic service is an on-demand, detailed and comprehensive vehicle diagnostic service. Users receive easy to comprehend, user-friendly reports, and professional advisory from certified repair advisors on steps and procedures for repairs as well as a list of potential spares and estimated repair budgets. The service is super convenient as an expert agent is on-hand to come to users when and where they need one.

This service can be accessed by downloading the 234parts Mobile Application. The features of this app include granting users’ access to a vast pool of spare parts listings with results filtered by location, vehicle brand and year of manufacture. It also allows users to compare prices from thousands of vendors. In the event of a breakdown, users can find certified workshops within their vicinity. Alternatively, 234parts.com can be reached on +2348029702000 or by a visit to: https://234parts.com/diagnostics

To learn more about 234parts, please visit: www.234parts.com

234parts is an automotive supply chain technology company focusing on the key market of Sub-Saharan Africa. 234Parts® is built on a marketplace model first for Auto parts, diagnostics and partner workshops. Customers can search, find and engage with service providers from a broad list for their car's make, model and year of manufacture.