The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 14 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,394.53 points, to reflect a growth of 0.14% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.95%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N35.63 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 28th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.54 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as LINKASS led 23 gainers, and 15 Losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,678.09 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LINKASS up +10.00% to close at N0.55

ROYALEX up +9.60% to close at N1.37

SUNUASS up +7.69% to close at N0.42

REGALINS up +7.69% to close at N0.42

NIGERINS up +7.14% to close at N0.30

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.69% to close at N1.77

RTBRISCOE down – 9.57% to close at N0.85

JAIZBANK down – 5.19% to close at N0.73

VITAFOAM down – 4.90% to close at N22.30

AFRIPRUD down – 4.76% to close at N7.00

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 104,414,430

TRANSCORP – 17,016,484

ZENITH – 15,492,888

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N419,424,416.50

FCMB – N323,594,868.34

AIRTEL – N255,637,577.20

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 23 gainers were surpassed by 15 losers.