Leading Nigeria-based multi-asset broker Kwakol Markets has expanded its operations to Australian shores, having secured a license from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). As an authorised dealer in securities, the global fintech firm has permission to act as an intermediary in trading execution for clients in Australia. The company is authorised to operate as a multi-asset broker with its coveted ASIC license.

Kwakol Markets has a global presence, with registered offices in the US, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Australia. It is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, with a Money Services Business (MSB) license from the US financial system, an NFA license by the National Futures Association, and a foreign exchange dealer license, issued by FINTRAC Canada.

With its expansion into Australia, one of the most active and well-regulated financial centres of the world, Kwakol Markets has achieved yet another milestone towards fulfilling its vision. The company aims to provide the best trading experiences, execution, and market pricing to clients worldwide, helping traders gain easy access to the markets.

CEO and Founder of Kwakol, Dr. Yakubu Ishaku, said, “We are pleased to add another prestigious licence to our growing portfolio. Our latest licence acquisition means that more clients across the world will be able to benefit from the highest level of protection offered by one of the world’s leading, multi-asset brokers.”

Superior Trading Conditions and Innovative Technology

Now, Australian-based traders will be able to access Kwakol’s superior trading conditions for over 100 financial instruments, including forex pairs, spot metals, energies, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Traders will be able to invest and trade with ultra-fast execution, competitive spreads and leverage, advanced trading tools, and support from a multilingual team of customer service professionals.

Kwakol offers cutting-edge technology solutions for clients and team members to leverage market opportunities and ensure excellence in client servicing, respectively. The company boasts a passionate team with expertise in IT, data analytics, UX, and software development. Clients can access markets on the popular and powerful MT4/MT5 platforms, with multi-device accessibility and comprehensive trading tools.

A dedicated research wing of Kwakol Markets creates reports, analyses, and undertakes different research projects to provide critical insights into the financial markets to leading institutions as well as retail investors. These client-focused, evidence-based reports are based on emerging technologies, and both company and digital assets analyses.

Cutting Edge Support via Robust Platforms and Education

Clients without advance technical knowledge can benefit from copy trading with Kwakol Invest, where the company manages 5 PAMM accounts. With an impressive trading performance since inception, these PAMM accounts enable beginners to take advantage of market opportunities with just a nominal fee for the Strategy Manager.

Kwakol Markets is dedicated to empowering traders to achieve their financial goals. Apart from enhanced trading tools, the company invests significantly in providing education through webinars, master classes, free periodic content, trading calendars, and timely market updates. Traders can discuss their strategies and trading tips on the platform through online communities and pop-up trading stations.

Strong Risk Management Protocols

Clients can be assured of complete fund protection with segregated accounts in leading banks. Kwakol Markets maintains strong relationships with its payment services, to enable smooth withdrawal and deposits for clients.

The company runs a multi-level affiliate program, using a 40% revenue-sharing model and weekly commission payouts. Partners can also make deposits and withdrawals with cryptocurrencies.

Kwakol Markets at iFX EXPO Dubai 2022

In the spirit of expanding its global footprint and capturing new opportunities, Kwakol Markets participated in the 2022 iFX EXPO, held in Dubai from February 22 to 24. The expo is the largest B2B fintech event in the world. Over the last decade, the expo has attracted over 1,750 exhibitors and 40K+ attendees from the financial world. Attendees get to dive into the vibrant global fintech ecosystem, meeting industry leaders, technology experts, innovators, and influencers during the 2-day event.

CEO and Founder of Kwakol Markets, Dr. Yakubu Ishaku, took the opportunity at the expo, to network and build relationships with industry peers.

The Coveted AFSL License

The ASIC licensing regime is one of most stringent in the world. A license is awarded only when a business meets prescribed standards of compliance, dispute resolution, insurance, training, capital, and top management. Being awarded the license validates Kwakol Markets’ commitment as a licensed provider of financial services to clients, and as a dealer in financial products/issues. A number of other license applications with established regulators are expected to be completed in 2022.

Kwakol Markets, with its strong portfolio of financial assets, robust liquidity, cutting-edge technologies, education, and a highly experienced team, is set to make its mark in the highly competitive financial trading sector in Australia.