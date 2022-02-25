The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 12 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,328.42 points, to reflect a growth of 0.12% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.80%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N30.38 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 25th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.51 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ETRANZACT led 21 gainers, and 17 losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,611.98 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETRANZACT up +9.92% to close at N2.66

ROYALEX up +9.65% to close at N1.25

RTBRISCOE up +9.30% to close at N0.94

NIGERINS up +7.69% to close at N0.28

CORNERST up +7.69% to close at N0.70

NGX Top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 8.47% to close at N2.70

NEM down – 5.00% to close at N3.80

VERITAS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

WAPIC down – 4.00% to close at N0.48

UPDC down – 3.70% to close at N1.04

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 50,124,645

TRANSCORP – 36,974,831

UBA – 19,291,616

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N434,870,822.20

GTCO – N273,239,189.25

FBNH – N205,010,907.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 21 gainers were surpassed by 17 losers.