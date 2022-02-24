The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 14 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,272.04 points, to reflect a growth of 0.14% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.66%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N34.91 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 24th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.46 trillion at the end of trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ETRANZACT led 25 gainers, and 18 losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,555.6 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETRANZACT up +10.00% to close at N2.42

LEARNAFRICA up +9.92% to close at N2.66

SCOA up +9.69% to close at N2.83

ROYALEX up +9.62% to close at N1.14

RTBRISCOE up +8.86% to close at N0.86

NGX Top ASI losers

MULTIVERSE down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

JAPAUL down – 5.00% to close at N0.38

INTBREW down – 4.55% to close at N5.25

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

HONYFLOUR down – 3.87% to close at N3.73

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

CUSTODIAN – 39,167,305

STERLING – 33,353,766

FIDELITY – 22,398,300

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N588,817,545.40

NGXGROUP – N404,111,094.25

SEPLAT – N336,562,298.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 25 gainers were surpassed by 18 losers.