NGX Group Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and investing public, of VFD Group Plc’s total shareholding in the NGX Group, according to provisions of Rule 17.13 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) (Issuers’ Rules),

This comes after VFD Group Plc, a financial services company traded on the OTC Securities Exchange, NASD, acquired over 5% shareholding of NGX Group Plc.

This was disclosed through a notice signed by the Group’s company secretary, Mojisola Adeola and filed with the exchange.

According to the disclosure, VFD Group Plc currently holds 5.17% of NGX Group’s total shareholding, which represents about 101,544,793 units of shares, worth N2.48 billion as at Tuesday, 23rd February 2022.

What you should know

NGX Group Plc officially got listed on the Exchange in October 2021 and has since been actively traded on the Exchange, with a last closing price of N24.40 as at Tuesday, 23rd February 2022 and total shares outstanding of 1.96 billion, valued at N47.92 billion.

VFD Group Plc is a financial services company that offers financial advisory, asset management, currency, real estate, debt, and private funds management services. The company is also traded on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange and is currently valued at N362.82 per share.