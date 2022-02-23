A retired judge has instituted an action before the Ibadan division of the National Industrial Court against the Oyo state government over unpaid N51. 8 million entitlement.

The retired judge, Justice Caroline Olufawo claimed since her retirement in 2001, she is yet to receive her pension fund from the state government.

While Justice Olufawo is the claimant in the suit, the respondents include the Oyo state government, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Office of the Head of Service and Ministry of Establishment and Training ,Oyo State.

What happened in court

Mr Olaolu Shyllon, the claimants counsel in his submissions, told the court that the retired judge had worked for the state government for 20 years before her retirement in 2001.

He said since her retirement, the Oyo State government has not remitted Olufawo pension funds till date.

Counsel to the respondents, Mrs T. O Dairo, director legal litigation, Oyo State Ministry of Justice called a witness to testify at today’s hearing.

The witness, Mr Babarinde Ayorinde, while being led in evidence by Mrs Dairo presented five exhibits before the court.

Mrs Dairo prayed the court to adopt the witness statement of oath as evidence and dismiss the case of the retired judge.

While being cross examined by the claimants counsel, the witness told the court that the claimant was appointed in the state on Aug. 28,1966 and she transferred her appointment to Lagos State on April 1,1986 after serving Oyo State for 20 years.

He confirmed the claim of the claimant that she is yet to receive her pension from the state government since her retirement which was supposed to be 80 percent of her last paid salary in the state.

The judge’s comment…

The presiding judge, Justice John Peters expressed displeasure on how bad judges are being treated in Nigeria.

”It is disheartening to see judges instituting suits before their pensions are paid by the government after serving the country meritoriously.The system is not working and we must rise up otherwise everybody will be consumed by it,” Justice Peters said.

He then adjourned the matter until April 24 for adoption of final written addresses of all the parties in the suit.