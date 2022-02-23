The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 8 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,207.27 points, to reflect a decline of 0.08% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.51%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N21.36 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 23rd February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.44 trillion at the end of trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ETRANZACT led 26 gainers, and 16 Losers topped by AFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,490.87 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETRANZACT up +10.00% to close at N2.20

RTBRISCOE up +9.72% to close at N0.79

NIGERINS up +9.09% to close at N0.24

MAYBAKER up +9.00% to close at N5.45

WEMABANK up +8.99% to close at N0.97

NGX Top ASI losers

AFRIPRUD down – 5.77% to close at N7.35

DANGSUGAR down – 5.28% to close at N17.05

CHAMS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

MBENEFIT down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

ETI down – 2.98% to close at N11.40

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 23,191,590

FIDELITY – 15,522,294

UCAP – 14,711,995

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N645,115,158.80

AIRTEL – N316,249,649.10

ZENITH – N302,870,498.00

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 26 gainers were surpassed by 16 losers.