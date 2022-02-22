The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 3 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,246.90 points, to reflect a growth of 0.03% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.61%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N7.00 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 22nd February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.46 trillion at the end of trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as LEARNAFRICA led 31 gainers, and 18 Losers topped by ELLAHLAKES at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,530.46 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRICA up +10.00% to close at N2.42

NIGERINS up +10.00% to close at N0.22

SCOA up +9.79% to close at N2.58

CUTIX up +9.65% to close at N2.84

MAYBAKER up +9.65% to close at N5.00

NGX Top ASI losers

ELLAHLAKES down – 9.88% to close at N3.83

VERITAS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

COURTVILLE down – 5.56% to close at N0.51

NEIMETH down – 5.34% to close at N70.05

GUINNESS down – 4.76% to close at N1.80

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UCAP – 66,097,630

ZENITH – 53,531,325

TRANSCORP – 51,634,460

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N1,392,047,973.15

UCAP – N889,150,049.65

SEPLAT – N775,500,407.00

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 31 gainers were surpassed by 18 losers.