Popular Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain game, Axie Infinity, created by the Vietnamese software studio, Sky Mavis, has a total of $4.14 billion in all-time non-fungible token (NFT) sales. Currently, the play-to-earn (P2E) game that launched in 2018 is the third largest NFT platform in terms of all-time sales. This is according to Data from DappRadar.

Also, from DappRadar, Axie Infinity is currently second in terms of all-time top collections. Asides from a total volume of $4.14 billion, the platform has over 1.9 million traders of its NFT collection which it leads and a total of 14.5 million in sales. The platform is also second in terms of total sales after NBA top shot collection.

The Ethereum-based video game Axie Infinity has been very popular during the last 12 months as the P2E pet training world has seen significant demand. The game’s native digital currency Axie Infinity (AXS) has increased by 2,775% Year-on-Year (YoY). However, due to lower demand and also a bearish cryptocurrency market, it is down approximately 49% Year-to-Date (YtD).

What you should know

As previously mentioned, Axie Infinity is the third largest NFT project in terms of all-time sales. The game’s NFT sales are below OpenSea’s $21.85 billion and LooksRare’s reported $16.85 billion.

Despite the All-Time Sales Milestone, Axie Infinity NFT sales are down 34.08% during the last seven days and 5.95% in the last 30 days. Weekly statistics indicate Axie Infinity has processed $19,815,670 in sales via the Ronin blockchain. Axie NFTs last week saw 91,940 buyers across 267,906 transactions.

While Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based project, the game leverages the Ronin network so the network can scale without high fees and congestion issues. At the time of writing, the cross-chain Ronin Bridge has $3.3 billion total-vale locked.

Statistics indicate that the Ronin-based decentralized exchange (dex) Katana is the fourth largest decentralized finance (defi) exchange in terms of volume. Katana has seen $30.8 million in 24-hour trade volume and has a balance of $475 million.

In 2021, Axie Infinity was able to generate approximately $1.3 billion in revenue with August 2021 being the largest revenue generation of approximately $364.4 million generated in the month. In 2022 so far, the platform has generated a total of approximately $24.5 million, in what many are calling a slow start to the year, when compared to 2021 revenue levels.

Axie Infinity native token, AXS, is currently trading $47.39, down 14.07% for the day.