President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to nations, institutions and bodies, both private and public, to return Nigeria’s artefacts in their possession.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday evening by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, as 2 bronze artefacts recently arrived Nigeria.

In the statement titled, “President Buhari demands return of more Nigeria’s artefacts from abroad”, the President said that several others are currently in the process of being returned while discussions are ongoing to repatriate many more.

What the President is saying about the artefacts

The President stated that the artefacts were repatriated from the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, after 125 years of their leaving the territory of present-day Nigeria.

“In the aftermath of the return of two important Nigerian artefacts from Britain, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to nations, institutions and bodies, both private and public, to return Nigeria’s artefacts in their possession,” Shehu said.

He added that the artefacts, the Okwukor and the Head of an Oba of Benin bronzes were officially handed over to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Highness, Oba Ewuare II on Saturday.

Urging other countries to take a cue from the institutions, the President vowed that the Federal Government will pursue the repatriation of Nigerian artefacts vigorously. He pledged that government would ensure that they are put to good and proper use on their return in museums and other facilities in conjunction with the royal families and kingdoms that lost these artefacts.

He also urged in line with international law and practice, export, import and control over antiquities are matters within the purview of national governments to be exercised on behalf of sub-national authorities, institutions and bodies.

He thanked the Government of the United Kingdom that facilitated the return of these artefacts by issuing the prerequisite Export Permits to Nigeria at no cost, as well as the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen and the Federal Republic of Germany which he says is planning the process of repatriating 1,130 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria from many of Germany’s public museums. scheduled for this year.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government revealed that the repatriation of 1,130 looted Benin bronzes from Germany to Nigeria is on track and currently being negotiated by both nations, adding that the return of the artefacts will further cement the relationship between Nigeria and Germany.