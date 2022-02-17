The gaming industry is one of the largest industries in the World. It’s estimated that nearly 3 billion of us game in one form or another. But what if you could quit your boring office job and make a full time living playing games, is this possible? Welcome to the Metaverse! With rapidly growing crypto technology it appears that sooner rather than later, a lot of people will be making some serious income from playing their favourite games. Some early adoptions in the space include Axie Infinity (AXS), Townstar (TOWN) and HUH Token (HUH).

Axie Infinity (AXS) was one of the first play to earn games to burst onto the scene. First launched in November 2020, the game shot to success throughout 2021, seeing an impressive 50,000% ROI. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a similar concept to Pokémon, in that you collect, battle, and trade your characters, which are unique NFTs known as ‘Axies’. There are two main ways of earning money with Axie Infinity (AXS).

The first way is to battle your characters against others in either adventure or arena mode. The adventure mode is a PVE system that sees you compete against in-game monsters. Arena mode is where you can really test yourself by competing against other real World players. The second way of earning money with Axie Infinity (AXS) is through breeding two of your monsters to create a brand new one. If you manage to breed a unique Axie there’s a high chance of selling that in the in-game NFT Marketplace with previous sales going for as much as $130,000.

Townstar (TOWN) is a play to earn farming simulator & the first game to launch on the gaming platform Gala Games (GALA). If you’re old enough to remember playing FarmVille on Facebook back in the day then this could be the play to earn game for you. The game is free to play but if you’d like to earn some TOWN you’ll need to first purchase one of the native NFTs that act as items and objects that help to improve your farm. The rarer NFTs that produce more TOWN coins are predictably more expensive; at the time of writing, the highest valued NFT is the ‘Legendary Bittru Wheat’ which would set you back nearly £300,000. One of the cheaper options is to buy the ‘Basketball Court’ this rewards you with 2 TOWN coins every time you complete a challenge. If Townstar (TOWN) was to reach a similar market cap to Axie Infinity (AXS) then you would be rewarded with $54 every single day just for completing your tasks.

Although not officially launched yet, HUH Token (HUH) indicates with its ambitious roadmap that a play to earn game is in the works and could be released sometime within the next year. The MetHUHverse looks set to dominate the social media and crypto world as it looks to combine the two industries together. This will form a brand new social media platform and NFT marketplace. If this is the case, the potential for a play to earn game within the space is huge; investors can already earn rewards in BNB by referring new investors to the site. HUH Token (HUH) is definitely one to add to the watchlist over the coming months if the Metaverse and play to earn gaming is something that interests you.

You could earn substantial amounts of money with play to earn gaming and the Metaverse, but you could also lose it. You should do your own research before investing and only part with money that you are comfortable losing.