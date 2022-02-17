Agrictech platform Agropartnerships a subsidiary of a value chain development firm Farmforte, has restated its commitment to the sustainable development of the Agri-business value chain in Nigeria. The company made this known, recently, while assuring investors of the total safety of their investments in the business, amidst new payout cycle timelines.

In recent weeks, many partners have had to deal with delayed cycle payouts, caused by global supply chain disruptions, resulting in huge losses worth millions of dollars, which also impacted the company’s ability to acquire and replace critical machinery at processing facilities, as well as the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations.

However, while restoring investor confidence in a recent video statement, Uyi Osayimwense, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Agropartnerships, assured that the company will not waver from its vision to foster collaborative development in the agri-business ecosystem, leveraging innovation to enable progress for everyone across the value chain.

“We take full responsibility for the unexpected, delayed cycle payouts, experienced by many of our partners in recent weeks and we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that we do not see a repeat of this incident, while ensuring everyone gets their payout eventually. We appreciate the huge trust and confidence reposed in us and want to assure every investor that their funds are safe with the business, while we work on achievable timelines to clear all pending and outstanding payouts” said Uyi.

Commenting on the impact of the challenge and the commitment to satisfying all partners, Osazuwa Osayi co-CEO Agropartnerships described the period as a challenging phase that the company has learned from to be better. “The team of experts that we have brought on board, our critical analysis of major gaps alongside the unflinching loyalty that you have shown through this period, have strongly helped us navigate this season.

As part of efforts to adequately inform investors about its new phase of growth, the company has scheduled a town hall meeting for Friday, February 18, 2022, to expand on outstanding concerns and the overall business outlook for the year. Agropartnerships will also be looking to provide all cycle payment timelines at the town hall meeting, in a bid to restore investor confidence for new and existing stakeholders.