The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has directed its members to extend the operations of their jetties, depots and filling stations to between 18 to 24 hours daily until the long queues in some states in the country subsides.

The latest directive from the association is coming as the fuel scarcity in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Abuja and some other states bite harder with long queues of vehicles at filling stations as black marketers are having a field day.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Chairman of MOMAN, Mr Olumide Adeosun, on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to NAN, Adeosun said MOMAN members were working with the regulatory authorities and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, towards a resolution of the current fuel crisis.

What the Chairman of MOMAN is saying

Adeosun in his statement said, “Most importantly, MOMAN members have committed resources towards enhanced operations and associated activities to reduce the burden of the current fuel scarcity to our customers.

“Towards this purpose, MOMAN members shall extend opening hours of jetties, depots, and filling stations to a minimum of 18 hours a day and where possible up to 24 hours a day in high density and flagship locations where the security situation permits.

“MOMAN members shall operate these extended hours until the excessive queues subside.”

Adeosun, who is also the Chief Executive of Ardova Plc, urged customers not to engage in panic buying as it might take a few days for normalcy to return, as the act also increases the pressure on the supply chain.

He noted that MOMAN subject matter experts were active contributors to the technical and commercial committees set up by the regulatory authorities.

According to him, the committees had the responsibilities of re-stocking fuel supplies, resolving the blending of contaminated product and identifying losses suffered by customers, operators and third parties.

He said MOMAN’s committee of chemists were also working with designated laboratories to double check the quality of product (re-blended or new) before they are released into the fuels supply chain.

In case you missed it

Meanwhile in a related development, less than 24 hours ago, the NNPC said that it has commenced the distribution of one billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to filling stations across the country.

The NNPC constituted a monitoring team with the support of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) and other security agencies in order to ensure smooth distribution of the fuel nationwide,

The Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPC, Mr Adetunji Adeyemi, who disclosed this said said 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in designated outlets has been commenced by MOMAN, Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

He also added that 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected to arrive in Nigeria before February ends in order to address the current situation and restore sufficiency above the 30-day national target.