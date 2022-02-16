At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Flour Mills Plc share price appreciated by 4.93% to close at N35.10 per share, taking the market capitalization from N137.16 billion to N143.92billion.

Flour Mills Plc recorded a gain in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company supporting a gain of N6.77 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted FMCG company appreciated from N33.45 per share at the start of the trading day to N35.10 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a gain of 4.93% which in monetary terms is N1.65.

Read: Honeywell Flour Mills Plc records loss of N145 million in Q3 2021

Stock performance summary

The rally witnessed in the shares of Flour Mills positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N137.16 billion to N143.92 billion at the end of today’s trading activities, taking the gains to N6.77 billion.

The shares of Flour Mills Plc have gained 23.81% from year-to-date, starting the year at N28.35 and currently traded at N35.10. The company’s shares are currently N0.25 below its 52-week high of N35.35 per share.

However, the shares of the company have returned about 30% gain for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N27.00 per share.

Read: Flour Mills: Efficiently Inefficient

During yesterday’s trading hours, 9,027,814 ordinary shares of Flour Mills Plc worth about N314.08 million, were exchanged in 199 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc appreciated by 1.49% to close at N3.40 while NNFM Plc closed flat at N9.00 at the end of today’s trading session.

What you should know

At the end of yesterday’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization remained unchanged from the previous trading day, to close at 47,064.82 index points and N25.36 trillion respectively.