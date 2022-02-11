The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 18 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,202.30 points, to reflect a decline of 0.18% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.50%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N45.29 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 11th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.44 trillion from N25.48 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as GUINNESS led 19 gainers, and 16 Losers topped by PHARMDEKO at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,485.56 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at N60.5

NCR up +10.00% to close at N3.30

SCOA up +9.88% to close at N1.78

RTBRISCOE up +8.33% to close at N0.39

LASACO up +5.66% to close at N1.12

NGX Top ASI losers

PHARMDEKO down – 8.84% to close at N1.65

NEM down – 6.48% to close at N3.32

CHAMPION down – 5.80% to close at N2.11

CUTIX down – 4.94% to close at N2.31

INTBREW down – 4.59% to close at N5.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 30,813,271

SOVERNINS – 30,752,949

NGXGROUP – 28,653,854

FIDELITY – 23,798,948

CHAMS – 22,178,628

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

NGXGROUP – N773,224,400.85

SEPLAT – N603,856,625.70

NB – N466,807,240.05

ZENITH – N450,098,680.05

MTNN – N413,626,633.80

Market sentiments trend towards the bears despite the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 19 gainers surpassed 16 losers.